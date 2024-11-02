DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST LONDON

Various Venues (Camden)
2 Nov - 3 Nov
GigsLondon
About

Desertscene London & Heavy Psych Sounds present

‘HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST LONDON’

Ft. Dozer, Black Rainbows, Black Tusk, Lord Dying, The Cosmic Dead, Alunah + many more

Saturday 2nd November at The Underworld

Sunday 3rd November 2024 at The Black Heart

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Desertscene London & Heavy Psych Sounds.
Lineup

Venue

Various Venues (Camden)

Camden Town, London, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

