DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Desertscene London & Heavy Psych Sounds present
‘HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST LONDON’
Ft. Dozer, Black Rainbows, Black Tusk, Lord Dying, The Cosmic Dead, Alunah + many more
Saturday 2nd November at The Underworld
Sunday 3rd November 2024 at The Black Heart
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.