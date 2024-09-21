Top track

Andruss & Sam Collins - PAPI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andruss

SPYBAR
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Andruss & Sam Collins - PAPI
Got a code?

About

Andruss is a Mexican-based DJ & Producer supported by big-name artists such as Tiesto, Alesso, Zedd, Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, Seth Troxler and many more. The sound of his music has reverberated on the largest international music festivals and cl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andruss

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.