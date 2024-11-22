Top track

Langkamer - The Ugliest Man In Bristol

Langkamer: Live In Bristol

Strange Brew
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrating the launch of their new album 'Langzamer', Langkamer headline Strange Brew on November 22nd.

Very special guests tba.

Tickets £12

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Breakfast Records.
Lineup

Langkamer

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

