DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / Come ti rapisco il nonno

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sun, 15 Sept, 10:30 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nonno Alfio, triste e sbadato, deve lasciare casa sua e essere affiancato da una badante. Il nipotino Elvis, allora, per metterlo in salvo si ispira al suo eroe-ladro Mario e decide di rapire il nonno!

Una storia animata dall’autrice Emanuela Da Ros e da***...

Questo è un evento 6-11 anni e famiglie
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:15 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.