Hannibal Buress presents Eshu Tuesdays

Chop Shop
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31
Limited tickets starting at $10 + fees

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannibal Buress, Eshu Tune

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

