DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PRESENTAMOS LA SALSA: UNA FUSIÓN VIBRANTE DE MÚSICA Y CULTURA LATINA PREPARADA PARA CALENTAR LA VIDA NOCTURNA DE NUEVA YORK. TRES PISOS DE REGGAETON, PERREO, TOP 40 LATIN Y SALSA. IMPULSADO POR EL ESCENARIO.
_________________________...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.