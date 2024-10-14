Top track

Surf Hat

Soda Bar
Mon, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Surf Hat are a psych-surf group from Squamish, BC, Canada. Their debut record “Surf Hat” has gathered over a million streams and they have established a rapidly growing fan-base across North America...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Desert Daze.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Surf Hat

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

