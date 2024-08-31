Top track

Kiko Franco x Azure Day Party (Labor Day Weekend) at Placēbö Montauk | Ruschmeyer's

Placēbö Montauk at Ruschmeyer's
Sat, 31 Aug, 12:00 pm
DJEast Hampton
$40.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, August 31st, Azure Day Party, Forest Döwn Under and Venue House presents an outdoor open air day party on the Ruschmeyer's lawn during Labor Day Weekend. Enjoy music by Kiko Franco, supported by Kyle Kxtz, Tucci, Debs Basak, Gala, and Coot at...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Placēbö Montauk, Ruschmeyer's and Azure Day Party
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiko Franco

Venue

Placēbö Montauk at Ruschmeyer's

161 Second House Road, Montauk, New York 11954, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

