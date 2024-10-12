DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tskinz live in London

The Waiting Room
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is thrilled to announce the debut headline show of east-London based rapper Tskinz on the 12th of October at The Waiting Room.

Known for his raw and emotive lyrics, Tskinz has independently racked up millions of streams with hit singles such as "...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natzino

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

