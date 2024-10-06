DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

aCORdo - FAROUT Live Arts Festival

BASE Milano
Sun, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

aCORdo - ALICE RIPOLL | Cia REC

Il contatto tra diversi gruppi sociali, tra ricchi e poveri, è spesso minimo. L'esistenza dell'altro a volte è persino totalmente invisibile. I frequentatori del teatro sono di solito a una distanza sicura dal crimine e dal...

Questo è un evento 12+
Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

