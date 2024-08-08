DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Assurdo Mediterraneo

Bosco Selvatico
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
PartyPutignano
About

Il Bosco Selvatico è pronto ad accogliervi: vi aspettiamo l'8 agosto con Ciao Discoteca Italiana.

ASSURDO MEDITERRANEO

Una guida sentimentale ai piaceri e ai tormenti dell'estasi vacanziera contemporanea.

Situazioni sceniche, estiv...

Questo è un evento 16+
Lineup

Ciao! Discoteca Italiana

Venue

Bosco Selvatico

Strada Comunale Lombardi, 26 - Putignano (BA)
Doors open6:00 pm

