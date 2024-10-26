Top track

Rare Happiness

Hunee (All Night Long)

Patterns
Sat, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Hunee

It’s tough to pin a genre on Hunee’s eclectic sound. The German DJ fuses Chicago house, ambient techno, reggae, disco and culture-spanning samples in sets which have sold out FOLD and closed Dekmantel.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Hunee makes a long awaited return to the basement since his last appearance in 2019. Now he is back for a very special 5 hour all night long set.

Watching him dj - it’s clear that Hunee has a close relationship with the dancefloor. Here's a DJ who...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hunee

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

