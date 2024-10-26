DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
It’s tough to pin a genre on Hunee’s eclectic sound. The German DJ fuses Chicago house, ambient techno, reggae, disco and culture-spanning samples in sets which have sold out FOLD and closed Dekmantel.
Hunee makes a long awaited return to the basement since his last appearance in 2019. Now he is back for a very special 5 hour all night long set.
Watching him dj - it’s clear that Hunee has a close relationship with the dancefloor. Here's a DJ who...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs