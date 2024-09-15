DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Il domatore di foglie

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sun, 15 Sept, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quando all’inizio dell’autunno il Domatore di foglie non si fa vedere, queste non sanno proprio come fare a gettarsi tra le braccia del vento. Tutte, tranne una che prende coraggio e prova ad affrontare il mondo da sola.

Lettura e laboratorio con l’autric...

Questo è un evento 4-7 anni
Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:45 pm

