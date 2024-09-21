Top track

SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

Fana Hues

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

AEG Presents

This is an 14+ event
Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

