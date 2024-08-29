Top track

The Children's Crusade - Love You to Death

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miss Misery / The Childrens Crusade / Grave Love

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Children's Crusade - Love You to Death
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Miss Misery
The Children's Crusade
Morbid Circle
Grave Love
w/ DJ Invicta

$15 ADV // $18.50 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

📬Stay in touch, subscrib...

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Invicta, Grave Love, Morbid Circle and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.