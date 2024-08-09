Top track

Matana Roberts - we said

Matana Roberts

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please join us as Mythscience presents an intimate solo performance of new material by brilliant saxophonist and composer Matana Roberts.

~

Matana Roberts is an internationally celebrated composer, performer, band leader, saxophonist, sound experimentali...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Mythscience
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

