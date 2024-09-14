DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charlie Loud en Madrid

Sala Vesta
Sat, 14 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Acompáñame en el estreno de mi álbum debut "Broken". Cada canción cuenta una historia, y en esta noche especial, te llevaré en un viaje emocional a través de mis vivencias y sentimientos plasmados en música.

¡No te pierdas esta experiencia única de storyt...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Loud

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

