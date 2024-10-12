DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Three Second Kiss in concerto a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 12 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sette album all’attivo, due dei quali registrati con Steve Albini, due partecipazioni al festival All Tomorrow’s Parties UK, distribuzione e labeling internazionale, 3 tour negli Stati Uniti insieme a band come June of 44, Shellac, Shipping News e diversi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Three Second Kiss

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.