Soul Brothers Syndicate Darrell Smith + Judith Ude

Band on the Wall
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
Northern Soul at the BBC Proms rising vocal star Darrell Smith & special guest Judith Ude will be performing on Wednesday 6th November at Band on the Wall, Manchester. 

Darrell & Judith will sing all the Proms Classics with our brilliant full Northern Sou...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Darrell Smith, Judith Ude

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
