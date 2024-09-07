DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Riot Nerd Presents: Eclipse - Heavy Synth Dance Party with DJs Jawn Cena & Skeleton Lipstick

MilkBoy
Sat, 7 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Riot Nerd Presents:

Eclipse - Heavy Synth Dance Party

with DJs Jawn Cena & Skeleton Lipstick at MilkBoy

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Doors & Show: 10:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Riot Nerd
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.