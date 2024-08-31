DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bahrani DJs Mazen Almaskati and Vish Matre are on a mission to uncover and reimagine rare tracks from across the Arab world. Since starting their record label, Dar Disku, they’ve produced edits of songs from Moroccan raï star Cheb Mimoun El Oujdi, Algerian
DAY (3PM - 10.30PM): Dance at a new open air venue, Camden Courtyard.
NIGHT (10:30PM - 3AM): The party continues round the corner at The Jazz Cafe.
---Bringing rich melodies of Arabia to the dancefloors of underground electronic, the Bahrain-raised duo...
