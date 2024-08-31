DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dar Disku + Friends -- Day and Night Party

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 31 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50
About Dar Disku

Bahrani DJs Mazen Almaskati and Vish Matre are on a mission to uncover and reimagine rare tracks from across the Arab world. Since starting their record label, Dar Disku, they’ve produced edits of songs from Moroccan raï star Cheb Mimoun El Oujdi, Algerian Read more

Event information

DAY (3PM - 10.30PM): Dance at a new open air venue, Camden Courtyard.

NIGHT (10:30PM - 3AM): The party continues round the corner at The Jazz Cafe.

---Bringing rich melodies of Arabia to the dancefloors of underground electronic, the Bahrain-raised duo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dar Disku

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open3:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

