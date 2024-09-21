DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hi-Fi Listening Session w/ Adam at the Door

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
PlaybackMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This will be a special LISTENING SESSION of a classic LP hosted by renowned selector Adam at the Door. Enjoy the beauty of this album in our HiFi sound system.

** THIS IS NOT A PERFORMANCE **

DOORS 8PM | 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Miami

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Miami

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

