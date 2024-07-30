DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andy Clausen, Mingjia

Healing Force of the Universe
Tue, 30 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New York-based composer/performer Andy Clausen presents Heart of Tones - Solo Trombone at The TANK, a two-volume set to be released on Westerlies Records. Recorded in the profound reverberation of a converted railroad water silo now known as the TANK Cente...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.

Lineup

Andy Clausen

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.