Ben Hemsley and Special Guests

The Underground
Fri, 20 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJBristol
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

20th September: Ben Hemsley returns to Bristol for his biggest show in the city to date!

Bebe boss and man of the moment, Ben Hemsley will take over The Underground for a night of trance, techno and house music.

Ben will be joined by a stellar lineup of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance Corp..
Lineup

Ben Hemsley

Venue

The Underground

Broadmead, Bristol, England, United Kingdom, BS1 3XB
Doors open9:00 pm

