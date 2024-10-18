DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$20 Adv + Fees | 21+
Known for their emotive, sonically layered punk sound, Chicago's Homesafe emerged in the mid-2010s with 2016's highly rated Evermore EP, followed by their full-length debut, 2018's One. The group remained prolific into the next decade...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.