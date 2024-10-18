DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Homesafe [10 Year Anniversary] w/ Pat Egan & The Heavy Hearts, New Age Thief

Sleeping Village
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$20 Adv + Fees | 21+

Known for their emotive, sonically layered punk sound, Chicago's Homesafe emerged in the mid-2010s with 2016's highly rated Evermore EP, followed by their full-length debut, 2018's One. The group remained prolific into the next decade...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

