DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience Lucio Fulci’s ultimate grindhouse gore classic ZOMBIE (1979) like never before! With a live performance of the score by legendary Italian composer Fabio Frizzi!
Once a bloody rite of passage for horror movie fans eager to test the boundaries of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.