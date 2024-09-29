DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZOMBIE: Composer's Cut by Fabio Frizzi

Sinwave
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
From $27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience Lucio Fulci’s ultimate grindhouse gore classic ZOMBIE (1979) like never before! With a live performance of the score by legendary Italian composer Fabio Frizzi!

Once a bloody rite of passage for horror movie fans eager to test the boundaries of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
Lineup

Fabio Frizzi

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

