Rhinestone Rodeo - A Country Club-night

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 21 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leeds, can I get a YEEHAW? 🤠✨

Last May, we hosted a BIG ole Country music party down at Belgrave Music Hall and we LOVED IT so much we are coming back for another one! 🤠❤️‍🔥

So grab your boots, dust off ya hat, and join us on the September 13th!

We c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rhinestone Rodeo and Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

