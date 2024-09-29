Top track

Nürnberg - Valasy

Nürnberg + Guest

Le Molotov
Sun, 29 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nürnberg est un duo post-punk formé en 2016 à Minsk, en Biélorussie.

Le travail du groupe est influencé par la dépression des villes post-soviétiques, l'existentialisme, les problèmes sociaux du monde industriel moderne, la pression et la fatigue, mais au...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Nürnberg

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

