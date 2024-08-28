Top track

15 (When I Leave)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Edie Yvonne, Cormac, Slide Show

The Mint
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

15 (When I Leave)
Got a code?

About Edie Yvonne

Edie Yvonne is a 15 year old Los Angeles based singer songwriter who released a single per month in her first year of releasing music including her indie-dream pop anthems Delusion, Girl Code, Queen Bee and her latest 15 (When I’m Gone).

Her collaborators Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Edie Yvonne is a 15 year old Los Angeles based singer songwriter who released a single per month in her first year of releasing music including her indie-dream pop anthems Delusion, Girl Code, Queen Bee and her latest 15 (When I’m Gone).

Her collaborators...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edie Yvonne

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.