Dead Dog Showcase

Daltons
Mon, 5 Aug, 2:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£5.10

About

dead dog's next showcase on the 5th of August

featuring

Deep Tan

Porchlight

Attic'O'Mattic

Wonderbug

Cowz

Speedial

Daisy and the dead heads

Divorce Attorney

This is an 18+ event
Presented by dead dog productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Divorce Attorney, Daisy and the Deadheads, Speedial and 5 more

Venue

Daltons

BN2 1TB, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:30 pm

