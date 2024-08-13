DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CALIFORNIA SOBER: Screening & Party

El Cid
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$19.83
About

Come celebrate CALIFORNIA SOBER with a special private screening of the short film.

CALIFORNIA SOBER is a girlie stoner buddy comedy written and produced by Yamini Nambimadom and Isabella Zanobini. After an unexpected drug test puts their blowoff mall job...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by El Cid.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

