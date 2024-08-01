Top track

Ciao Mare - Radio Edit

RAMONA LIVE - Rumba De Bodas

Ramona
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since its inception in 2008, Rumba de Bodas has emerged as the heartbeat of the global dance scene. Crafted from the boundless spirit of eight individuals hailing from Bologna, united by a profound love for music and adventure, this ensemble has seamlessly...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

Lineup

Rumba de bodas

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

