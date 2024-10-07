Top track

パンクさん



Club Congress
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
About TsuShiMaMiRe

TsuShiMaMiRe are a legendary Japanese rock trio formed in 1999 featuring Mari (vocals, guitar), Yayoi (bass, bv), and Maiko (drums, bv).

These girls have captivated audiences around the world for over 23 years, spanning thousands of live performances, 15 Read more

Event information

Monday October 7th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $12 | Dos $15 + fees

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TsuShiMaMiRe

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

