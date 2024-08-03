DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akilon & D.Wele a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:30 pm
€9.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El show constarà de 2 shows alternats entre si, amb versions més acústiques i amb cançons més salvatges. On hi haura una mescla tant de Aki com de Dwele durant tot el bolo, farem un bolo conjunt, creant una mescla homogenea entre els dos.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

