DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El show constarà de 2 shows alternats entre si, amb versions més acústiques i amb cançons més salvatges. On hi haura una mescla tant de Aki com de Dwele durant tot el bolo, farem un bolo conjunt, creant una mescla homogenea entre els dos.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.