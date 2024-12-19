Top track

Free Your Mind

James Taylor Quartet 'Blow Up' Xmas Party

229
Thu, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James Taylor Quartet 'Blow Up' Xmas Party

+ special guests: Speedometer

+ DJ/Host: Snowboy

The annual JTQ xmas party comes to 229 with special guest support from Speedometer and host and DJ Snowboy.

The James Taylor Quartet (JTQ) released their debut...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

James Taylor Quartet

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

