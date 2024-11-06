DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 - Good Morning, Holly Macve, Font

Petit Bain
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente Good Morning, Holly Macve et Font en concert le 6 novembre 2024 à Petit Bain !

Good Morning

Au cours de la dernière décennie, Good Morning ont tracé une carrière indie singulière et difficile à défini...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Morning, Holly Macve, Font

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.