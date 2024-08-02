DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back with it people. 08/02 is the night of our next Brooklyn Loves UK Garage party at Our Wicked lady . Another great lineup per usual. Come on out folks for our last monthly of the Summer,
11 - 3, free all night
11 - 12: Spin2Nguyen
12 - 1: silkshirt...
