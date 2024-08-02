DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BK loves UKG (DJ Party)

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Back with it people. 08/02 is the night of our next Brooklyn Loves UK Garage party at Our Wicked lady . Another great lineup per usual. Come on out folks for our last monthly of the Summer,

11 - 3, free all night

11 - 12: Spin2Nguyen

12 - 1: silkshirt...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.