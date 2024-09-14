DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / Chi vorresti essere?

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 11:00 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rebecca sogna di essere un pesce, mentre il pesce vorrebbe essere un barbagianni... Grazie all'immaginazione scopriremo che possiamo essere in tutti i modi possibili, anche in quelli più inaspettati e spassosi!

Lettura e laboratorio con l'autrice Arianna...

Questo è un evento 6-11 anni e famiglie
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.