DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hotel Iris, Xavier Ayy, Tom Moran

Sleepwalk
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hotel Iris

Pulling from classic American indie and 90’s brit pop, Hotel Iris blends nervy guitar rock with journalistic songwriting, mixing muscular grooves and hard candy hooks with an acerbic lyricism. Currently in the studio and recording their next pr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xavier Ayy, Tom Moran

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.