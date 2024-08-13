DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hotel Iris
Pulling from classic American indie and 90’s brit pop, Hotel Iris blends nervy guitar rock with journalistic songwriting, mixing muscular grooves and hard candy hooks with an acerbic lyricism. Currently in the studio and recording their next pr...
