U.T. Gandhi Solo Project “Music for the World”

Ecomuseo Val Del Lago
Sun, 4 Aug, 11:15 am
GigsCavazzo Carnico
€6.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
UT Gandhi non ha bisogno di presentazioni: percussionista e batterista di formazioni storiche italiane (Rava Electric Five) e di leggende come Dino Saluzzi, con all’attivo oltre 150 CD realizzati per le più importanti case discografiche.

“Sono ricordi int...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

U.T. Gandhi

Ecomuseo Val Del Lago

Sr512 57, 33020 Cavazzo Carnico provincia di Udine, Italia
Doors open10:30 am

