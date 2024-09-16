DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to pop, lock, and drop it this September at The Roxy for the Freshers Opening Party!
Pop'd is a weekly Monday night dedicated to bringing you ultimate throwback hits this freshers from pop to rap. Expect all the commercial and nostalgic pop icon...
