Joe Little - Green Fields

Gotobeat welcomes Joe Little to Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:30 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Joe Little - Green Fields
About

Blending alternative and psych rock, power pop, synth pop, and folk, Joe Little unites disparate genres with his unique vocal and lyrical style, often exploring love as a somehow transcendent and psychedelic experience. Formerly the frontman and writer for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Joe Little

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

