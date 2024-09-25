Top track

Songs of Brazil: Bia Ferreira

The Local
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
About

Direct from Brazil! Bia Ferreira is an extraordinary Brazilian singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and activist whose music harnesses Brazilian rhythms and styles with funky beats, hip-hop, reggae and soulful ballads while lyrically pushing listeners t...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bia Ferreira

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

