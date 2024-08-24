Top track

RMR - DEALER (feat. Future & Lil Baby)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FOMO Collective Presents: RMR

Eulogy
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$27.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

with LUCi, YAHZAY, & DJ GRIMMJOI

Saturday, August 24th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 8PM || Show 9PM

RMR

RMR is always a few steps ahead. He laces living and breathing soundscapes with the kinds...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

