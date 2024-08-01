Top track

Classmatic & Fancy Inc - Soft (DAF) [UK & Tom Finn Remix]

Classmatic

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Thu, 1 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $14.02

About

DOORS 10PM | 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Miami
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Classmatic, Danyelino

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Miami

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

