Gotham Jazz

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Wed, 31 Jul, 5:00 pm
THE HOT TODDIES JAZZ BAND are a fun-loving hot jazz & swing band from NYC. They have an eclectic mix of styles perfect for dancing, lindy hop, and good times!

The band has quickly become one of the top swing bands on the scene in NYC, the birthplace of th Read more

Somewhere in the middle of nowhere is a speakeasy in the sky…here the band is swinging, the singer singing, the tapper tapping, and a burlesque dancer peeling away all the layers of the outside world. Join us every Wednesday as we step back in time; the tw...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.

The Hot Toddies

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

