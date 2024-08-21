DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upside Down 13 - Open air + cours de House by Didier Firmin (Atmosphère)

Le Mazette
Wed, 21 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour cette 13ème session le 21 août, Didier Firmin is back pour la deuxième fois ! Dj, danseur de renom et fondateur des soirées Atmosphere. Il proposera un travail en immersion dans le club sur les élements , les bases , les piliers fondamentaux qui struc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.