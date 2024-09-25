DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Töpia's Homies

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Töpia and NinteyONE for a rendezvous of lyrical finesse at "Töpia & The Homies" – The Open Mic Night that transforms 91 LIVING ROOM into a haven for wordsmiths, vocal lovers, and anyone daring enough to share their musical musings - the spotlight is o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Töpia & The Homies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

