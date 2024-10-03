Top track

Lightning Bolt - Assassins

Lightning Bolt

El Club Detroit
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over the course of its two-decade existence,

Lightning Bolt has revolutionized underground rock in immeasurable ways. The

duo broke the barrier between stage and audience by setting themselves up on

the floor in the midst of the crowd. Their momentous l...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lightning Bolt

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

