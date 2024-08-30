Top track

Flash Cocotte

Le Mazette
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From Free

About

Après une saison so successful et des vacances bien méritées, ta soirée fun et délicieusement décadente, coqueluche confirmée des clubbers parisiens les plus smart, revient en force et fait sa rentrée en fanfare, plus fresh et fière que jamais avec une pre...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Angel D'Lite, Pipi de Frèche , vendredear

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

